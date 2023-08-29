SZA And Summer Walker Have A Twerk-Off During Vacation, Possibly Working On New Music [Video]

SZA and Summer Walker are some of the most well-known R&B artists in the world. They can sing, rap, and twerk.

via: Uproxx

The second leg of SZA’s North American SOS Tour is slated to kick off soon. But before hitting the road, she decided to enjoy a quick vacation with friends. Joined by fellow singer Summer Walker, the pair cut loose by engaging in a mild-mannered twerk battle.

Yesterday (August 28), Walker took to her Instagram Story to upload clips of each of their turns. In the screen recordings reposted by 2Cool2Blog, both ladies dressed in their most comfortable nightwear subtly flexed what they were working with. Although it was just a mere fraction of what they displayed during their memorizing pole dance scene in the video for “No Love,” it might have just teased something else.

Rumors are growing more intense daily as SZA’s SOS deluxe album release date lingers. Fans are hoping that the singers’ trip together indicated that new music from the duo is on the way.

Thanks to Justin Bieber’s appearance in SZA’s newly shared “Snooze” video alongside Benny Blanco, Woody McClain, And Young Mazino, supporters also believe he will be another recording artist set to appear on the highly-anticipated project. For now, fans and users online are to just kick back and enjoy the collaboration they can appreciate: SZA and Summer Walker’s tag-team twerk-off.