SZA Says ‘I Really Hate My Label’ After ‘Good Days’ Dropped Out Of The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart [Photos]

It’s unclear what has ruffled SZA’s feathers this time around, but she’s still at odds with her label.

After news that her most recent single, “Good Days,” fell out of the Billboard Hot 100 after staying within the singles chart for 20 consecutive weeks. The song was released on Christmas Day and later peaked at No. 9 on the chart before its descent began. After getting word that the song was gone, SZA didn’t take it kindly.

SZA voices her frustration at RCA Records & Top Dawg Entertainment about the treatment of “Good Days” #TreatSZABetter pic.twitter.com/qfhvJ0lnno — SZA CRAVE (@SZACRAVE) May 25, 2021

“I really hate my label . So much,” she wrote under a SZA fan account page that shared the news. The singer did not specify why she put the blame on her label. It should also be noted that SZA is signed to both TDE and RCA, so it’s unknown who her comments are exactly directed at, but given her past, it’s safe to guess that the message is aimed at the former.

Last summer, SZA called out TDE’s president, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, for not releasing some of her new music. “At this point y’all gotta ask punch,” she tweeted, adding, “I’ve done all I can do.” SZA’s frustration was exacerbated when one person revealed that Punch merely said “soon” when they asked him about a release date for her upcoming music. “This is all he says to me as well,” she wrote. “Welcome to my f*cking life .”

