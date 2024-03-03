SZA Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming 'Sesame Street' Appearance | lovebscott.com

It was work and play during SZA’s recent visit to legendary PBS Kids show Sesame Street.

via: Uproxx

With only two studio albums under her belt, SZA has quickly become a legend within R&B music. As the public patiently awaits her Lana project, SOS continues to dominate the charts in record-breaking fashion. But to the “Saturn” singer, chart placement, touring numbers, and multiple Grammy Awards are nothing compared to her latest accomplishment.

Yesterday (March 1), she took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease her forthcoming appearance on Sesame Street, fulfilling one of her lifetime wishes. The photo featured several residents of the beloved block. “God’s timing,” she wrote. “Follow your dreams and say them out loud. Never give up. Anything is possible. I believe in you.”

GODS TIMING !!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUTLOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !! ???? https://t.co/ApqBpPu3uc pic.twitter.com/E3qg7Kw4eC — SZA (@sza) March 2, 2024

To add to the already adorable moment, SZA snagged a selfie video with everyone’s favorite monster, Elmo, during her giddy trip. In the clip, the two gush about the great day they had with one another.

SZA & ELMO MY HEART IS SO FULL pic.twitter.com/AA6E0Utij7 — ?? ????? (@CELESTlALY) March 2, 2024