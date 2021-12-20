SZA Celebrates Landing Her First Acting Role: ‘Can’t Believe I Got The Part I Wanted’ [Photos]

Although SZA has not released an album since her beloved Ctrl dropped in the summer of 2017, she still finds ways to captivate her fanbase.

via: Uproxx

Being a popular musician requires at least a degree of acting, assuming you’re starring in your own music videos. Even beyond that, though, artists project a version of themselves in the public sphere. In any case, SZA is becoming even more of an actor as she has apparently landed her first real acting role.

Over the weekend, SZA a photo of a cake that reads, “Congrats record breaker and fire actress,” and wrote on her Instagram Story, “I can’t believe I got the part I wanted [watery eyes emoji] she’s an actress.” At the moment, it’s not clear what gig SZA booked, as she doesn’t say in her post or anywhere else.

In the comments of The Shade Room’s post about the image, SZA wrote, “Lmao thank y’all ! And before y’all start somebody BOUGHT me this cake . It’s a sweet gesture n i was being appreciative .”

Annie Bercy, a director and photographer who has worked with SZA, also shared a post about the part, writing on Instagram, “Everything @sza touch turn into gold. My girl is now adding ‘actress’ to her repertoire, congratulations babe!”

SZA has had brushes with the film and TV industries before with her award nominations: In 2019, she and Kendrick Lamar earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song with “All The Stars.” She’s also been on a TV show before, although there wasn’t a ton of acting involved, as she portrayed LaToya Thompson on Insecure, appearing just in a still photo.

It has not been announced yet whether SZA will be acting in a TV show or a movie, but it is an exciting development nonetheless.