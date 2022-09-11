Swae Lee Files for Joint Custody of Baby Daughter With Brazilian Model [Photo]

Swae Lee is seeking joint custody of his one-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Brazilian model Aline Martins.

According to TMZ, the Rae Sremmurd member and Aline Martins welcomed their daughter in 2020 and he just filed legal documents in Los Angeles in July, asking for joint custody.

Martins previously revealed in an interview with Jornal Extra last year, “I would like him to give love and be a present father, but I won’t be humiliating myself either.” She added, “I think my daughter doesn’t deserve that.”

It remains to be seen what issues Lee and Martins have. However, the rapper takes things to court because he allegedly wants to have “a real relationship with his daughter, and that includes sleeping at his home and spending significant time with her.”

The 29-year-old emcee, whose real name is Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, also wants a holiday schedule. Sources additionally told TMZ that he submitted the legal documents “to set the ground rules before any problem arises.”

While Martins insinuated that Lee was not a “present” father, it was said that he has been paying her money for their kid. The model, however, claimed last year that she had accumulated $15,000 in debt from expenses, prenatal care and rent.

Lee himself is currently expecting his first child with his girlfriend Victoria Kristine. On August 30, Victoria posted pictures from her safari-themed baby shower. The photos showed her flaunting her baby bump in a semi-sheer emerald green dress teamed with silver heels.

The heavily-pregnant mom-to-be lammed up with the sparkling gown which featured a high slit and accessorized with a large cross necklace and a pair of earrings. Her baby daddy, meanwhile, looked flashy in an orange jacket and matching pants.

Victoria, who lists her current profession as a real estate agent, captioned the shots with, “Our little wild one is on the way.” She also revealed on her Instagram Story that they’re expecting a baby boy, writing, “SON OTW @swaelee.”

