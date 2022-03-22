Suspect in Young Dolph Murder Case Reportedly Attacked by Fellow Jail Inmate

Justin Johnson, one of the men accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph last year, was reportedly attacked in jail last week.

via: Complex

The 23-year-old who’s said to use the stage name Straight Drop was identified as a suspect in the November shooting when he shared a music video filmed at the residence where police found a getaway car tied to the murder.

Now being charged with first-degree murder, Johnson was reportedly punched in the face by a fellow inmate while on a call in the visitation area of the jail. His lawyer Juni Ganguli says Johnson was not seriously injured and TMZ reports there was no known motive for the attack.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an incident on Friday involving Johnson, which is currently being investigated. The department also reports no injuries.

Johnson, who claimed innocence in Dolph’s killing and reportedly promised to turn himself in back in January, was arrested for the murder along with 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, who was also hit with charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000. A man named Shundale Barnett was arrested alongside Johnson and charged with being an accessory. Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, both 26, were announced as wanted in connection to the murder in February.

Last week, an autopsy report revealed Dolph’s senseless murder saw him shot 22 times, including in his back, arms, chest, and neck.

Previously, it was reported that Johnson filmed a music video at the same location where the getaway car, which was used in Young Dolph’s shooting, was located. He has maintained his innocence and insists that he will be coming home “sooner than you can blink.”