Surprising Absolutely Nobody, Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Have Delayed Their Album ‘Vultures’ Yet Again

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s eagerly-anticipated joint album, Vultures, was initially expected to drop on December 15.

via: Uproxx

When Kanye announces a release date for a project of his, it’s hard to believe him. Perhaps more than anybody in modern music, the rapper has a history of not making good on his word and repeatedly delaying the release of his albums. The same has proven to be true for Vultures, his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla Sign.

Initially, it had a rumored release date of October 13, but that date came and went without a new album. Then, it was supposed to come out on December 15, and again, the project didn’t drop. Shortly after that, the album had a new expected release date of December 31. Now, once again, the album has been delayed: Billboard reports that according to reps for West, the album has been pushed back to January 12, 2024.

Neither West nor Ty have publicly explained why the album keeps getting pushed back. Worth noting, though: Minutes before the expected release on the 15th, West reached out to Nicki Minaj on X (formerly Twitter), asking her to clear her contributions to the song “New Body” for the album. She declined, responding, “Child, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys. You know?”