Summer Walker Teases A One-Night-Only Show In Atlanta With Her Performance Coach, Teyana Taylor

Fans finally got their hands on new Summer Walker music. The R&B singer announced a special concert to celebrate her latest release.

via: Uproxx

Now that Summer Walker has released her new EP Clear 2: Soft Life, she’s begun to tease her shows promoting it alongside her new performance “coach,” Teyana Taylor. Walker shared a teaser video of the duo working on the choreography backstage to hype up her upcoming “one night only” show in Atlanta. Tickets for Summer Walker: The Clear Series—One Night Only go on general sale on Friday, May 26 at 10 am. Before that, the pre-sale runs from now until Friday at 9. A Live Nation presale will run from Thursday, May 25 at 10.

Fans were psyched to see the behind-the-scenes work, predicting that the collaboration would result in a huge step up for Walker after she Taylor previously worked with Latto on her Coachella set. “Teyana helping the girls raise the performance bar one by one,” one fan tweeted. Another noted, “Teyana Taylor doubling as a creative director + choreographer. Saving the industry one artist at a time.” One even suggested that watching Taylor work with artists would make for a great reality show.

The prevailing sentiment appears to be pride and approval for Taylor’s transition to her post-music roles after calling it quits on her singing career in 2021. After feeling underappreciated as an artist herself, it seems she’s really found her stride helping other artists’ careers — while also occasionally starring in films like White Men Can’t Jump and a planned Dionne Warwick biopic.