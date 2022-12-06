Summer Walker Asked Fans To Mind Their Business After They Criticized Her Requirements To Be Her Assistant [Photos + Video]

Summer Walker has responded to online backlash after wanting to hire a “white or gay” assistant.

via: Uproxx

Yesterday, R&B superstar Summer Walker shared a rather bizarre job posting. The “Ex For A Reason” hitmaker took to her Instagram Story to announce that she was looking for an assistant. However, said assistant must fit an oddly specific set of requirements.

On her Story, Walker said, “Need a male assistant. $2,000 a month. Based in Atlanta. Have to have a car. How to know how to build stuff. Preferably white or gay.”

Toward the bottom of the post, she noted that her assistant must not “give af about who [she is] or [her] music.”

It’s tough to know where to begin on this post — the cheap labor, the class and race discrimination, the vague job requirements. It goes without saying that Twitter had a field day.

“2K a month? Girl go to hell lmaoo,” said one Twitter user.

2K a month? Girl go to hell lmaoo https://t.co/YBxB67kbmP — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) December 6, 2022

The fact that her budget only allowed for that type of wage also led fans to believe that she is in a bad recording deal. Another Twitter user called for people to “stream her music so she can pay a liveable wage.”

24k a year?!!?! Somebody stream her music so she can pay a liveable wage ?? https://t.co/FNbUEriSt6 — captain f*g • anti-nintendo ?? (@captainfaq) December 6, 2022

One Twitter user expressed that she may have a hard time finding someone who isn’t well versed in her catalog, as she shared the post on her social media accounts. “Why would someone who doesn’t care about your music be following you,” she asked.

Walker later shared videos on her Story, defending the job criteria, saying, “If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then why are you talking about it? I really would like to know that. ‘Oh, $2K ain’t enough, $2K ain’t enough.’ How do you know if it’s not enough? I could have told somebody to come over here once a week and smell my asshole and leave. How do you know it’s not enough? Do you know the job description? Do you know the hours?”

She continued, saying, “I am on maternity leave, I’m not working. We have no shows, we have no club appearances, we have nowhere to go and nothing to do. I told somebody to come over here once a week to come take my f*cking trash out, sh*t like that. Put some gas in my car, sh*t I don’t feel like doing. But that is not y’all business, I don’t have to explain that to you.”

Still, despite the strange requirements, it appears Walker filled the position, and apparently with a Black man, whom she is paying more than the initially shared salary.

“How about we mind our business?,” she said toward the end of the video. “I’m using this platform how I’m supposed to use it — for business. I ended up hiring a Black man and paying more than $2K, but still, the fact that y’all are really in my DMs harassing me about nothing that you know nothing about.”