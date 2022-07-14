Styles P Goes Viral After Footage Of Him Trying To Protect A Black Woman From Cops [Photos + Video]

The over-policing of Black neighborhoods is an epidemic the nation has been struggling with since before I was a thought in my parent’s minds.

via: Uproxx

It goes without saying that cops are highly distrusted by many communities, namely the Black community, due in part to their wrongful arrests and murders over the last near-decade. While hope for change in this regard is all but lost, people also fear speaking up and potentially becoming the next person we mourn. Thankfully, Styles P is not one of those people. Yesterday, a video of The LOX member spewing profanities at cops aggressively handling a woman outside of his juice bar, Juices For Life, surfaced on TikTok.

Styles can be heard calling one of the cops a “whole b****,” encouraging the woman to loosen up for fear of injury, and calling another cop “a f****** hoe.” As one of the officers approached the rapper, he assured the cop he would back up and not to touch him. “You slammed a girl! For no reason,” he stated and even pointed out that one of the cops was reaching for his gun as they attempted to arrest the woman. Thankfully the situation did not escalate into anything more.

Upon the TikTok going viral, Styles P later took to his Instagram to address the situation. He admitted he got hot-headed but did not excuse the cops for their use of force, especially against a woman. “I don’t hate cops, I hate the mistreatment of poor people,” Styles said. “I hate mistreatment of poor Black people. I hate the mistreatment of poor Spanish people. Even poor white people in the hood, I hate the fact that it’s easy to throw cops in the neighborhood that’ll get a benefit, a salary with a bunch of people that they have no idea how it works.”

He even broadened the issue to the system at large, saying he doesn’t want to see the cops lose their job. Styles P is just one of many to acknowledge the flawed justice system, and while his influence may not be enough to make change any time soon, he at least stood his ground outside of his beloved establishment.

Multiple people are applauding Styles P for stepping in to help the woman and confronting the officers.

Styles P will always be respected. Was long before that video and will continue to long after…. stand up guy… — Rich Nurse (@followthepen) July 13, 2022

I saw the Styles P video when he confronted Police while they were making arrest of female. I expect nothing less. He's always came off as a stand up dude..?? — TONYDaDome (@EnterDaDome) July 13, 2022

Styles P is a Real Man for standing up for that sista against the police. This is the most "gangsta" thing you could ever do: be of service to another when injustice is in front of you ? — MAGNIFICENT VIRTUOSO (@Rakabash) July 13, 2022

Styles P is Rapper of the year for this pic.twitter.com/ymXH5tDqYr — Threeletterman3 (@3LMthree) July 13, 2022

The Definition Of a Real One… Styles P Stepping Up Not Only To Check The Cops But More Importantly To CALM The Sista Down P's Assertiveness & Lack Of FEAR Made The Cops Back Down… Ready 4 Whatever… The Cop Can Sense That This Is How You React When Yours Are Threatened?? https://t.co/M4KrFdOpwH — Coon WatchDog Foundation (@CoonWatchDog1) July 13, 2022

@stylesp REAL AS FUCK FOR STANDING UP FOR THAT BLACK WOMAN PERIOD. — ? (@habibahsays) July 13, 2022