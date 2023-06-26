‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Had The Best Time At His First Pride Since Coming Out

Noah Schnapp has celebrated his first Pride Day in New York City.

via: Uproxx

Earlier this year, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will on Netflix’s mega-hit series Stranger Things, came out as gay. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” he wrote in a TikTok video. In a caption, the Doja Cat fan added, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” referring to his Stranger Things character being in love with his friend Mike.

To celebrate his coming out, Schnapp attended the NYC Pride March over the weekend where he walked the streets of Manhattan with his family, friends, and a rainbow “Straight Outta the Closet” shirt.

Will is maybe the saddest character on Stranger Things, so it’s nice to see Schnapp happy in photos that he shared on Instagram.

“It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in season one, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline,” Schnapp told Variety about Will’s journey. “I think for season four, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong. Will has always felt like that.” He added, “Will has never really found anywhere to fit in. I think that’s why so many people come up to me and tell me that they love Will and they resonate with him so much, because it’s such a real character.”

Stranger Things will return for its final season in 2024 or 2025.