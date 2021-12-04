Stevie J Files For Spousal Support In Divorce With Faith Evans

Stevie J is asking a court to order Faith Evans to pay spousal support in the former couple’s ongoing divorce case.

via The Blast:

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the famous record producer wants a monthly payment made to him by his singer wife and is asking the court to not allow her to collect anything from him.

In the filing, Stevie confirms the couple got married on July 17, 2018, and were married for over 3 years. But, he claims the two of them “separated” on October 19, 2021. Stevie cited “irreconcilable differences” as to why they split. The couple never had children, so child support is off the table. But, Stevie filled out the box on the divorce filing that says “spousal or domestic partner support payable” to him. Plus, he also marked the spot asking to “terminate the court’s ability to award support to (Faith).”

Interestingly, the divorce filing doesn’t specify if the couple has a prenuptial agreement — which would be odd, considering both of them are highly successful musicians with vast wealth. “The true nature and extent of the community/quasi-community assets and debts are unknown at this time,” Stevie says. In other words, some of the couple’s finances he is considering to be BOTH of there’s and might need to be divided up by the court.

Plus, Stevie J is asking the court to force Faith Evans to pay the attorney fees for both of them!

The former couple made headlines in the weeks following the divorce filing, by appearing to be back together after being spotted frolicking on the beach in Malibu, CA. Evans shared an Instagram post of herself and her estranged husband doing cartwheels on the sand on November 14. “Get us free, bruh,” she captioned the videos.

Of course, the post painted a different image than a couple on the verge of nasty divorce which might include fighting over money. It has been a bumpy road for the two Hip Hip legends, including back in April, when Stevie’s ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez accused Faith of being unfaithful and calling her autistic son from a prior relationship an “animal” for an incident involving the ex-couple’s daughter — Bonnie Bella.

“This old b—h need to keep the bricks out her way, I ain’t been with that man in four years. Every time my TV shows are about to drop this ol wore down melted b—h got something to say to stay relevant,” Joseline said at the time.

Unfortunately, Faith Evans was also arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attaching Stevie J in their Los Angeles home back in May. According to reports, the couple got into a heated argument, which turned violent. Cops were called to the home at 1 AM and noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face. LAPD arrested Faith on felony domestic violence, and she was released on bail later that day.

It should be noted, the divorce petition was filed with the court back in November, and it’s unclear if the couple is back together. At this point, they have not filed to end the divorce case and it is ongoing.

They need to get it together.