Steve Lacy Thinks Coming Out Is ‘Silly’ And Doesn’t Care To Announce Who He’s Into Sexually

Steve Lacy discusses the fame and millions of new fans brought by “Bad Habit” and teases his next album.

via: Uproxx

Last year proved to be a breakthrough year for singer and instrumentalist Steve Lacy. The multi-talented Lacy earned his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song with his hit single, “Bad Habit,” which had previously gone viral on TikTok. But before landing his big break with “Bad Habit,” Lacy had already garnered a large fan base as a member of The Internet, and as a producer for artists like Vampire Weekend, Mac Miller, and others.

He released his debut EP, Steve Lacy’s Demo in 2017, and took to Tumblr to chat with fans. One fan asked if Lacy would be open to dating men, to which he responded, “Sure, why not?”

Shortly after, any outlets reported this as Lacy coming out as bisexual. In a recent interview for Variety, Lacy said that he didn’t consider this a coming out, nor did he really care to make such an announcement at the time.

“But I didn’t really come out,” Lacy says now. “I didn’t try to — it just kinda happened. I don’t care to announce who I’m into sexually. I think it’s silly. I never felt like I needed to come out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lacy said that his queerness doesn’t necessarily inspire his art, nor does he feel he needs to be representative of any specific community.

“I never care to speak for anyone else, because I think all of our experiences are so different from each other,” Lacy said. “I guess I have a selfish perspective of myself in the world, and I’m just expressing myself. I’m not necessarily doing things for other people to feel good about themselves.”