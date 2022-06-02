Steve Harvey Speaks on D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique’s Contract Dispute Feud After Actress Called Him Out [Photos + Video]

No one is quite sure when this escalating dispute between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique will end, but she and her husband Sidney Hicks have continued to press forward with their grievances.

via: Complex

During a Steve Harvey Morning Show discussion on Wednesday, he and his panel broached the topic after playing a clip of comments Mo’Nique made about Hughley and Harvey at the dispute-spurring show in question.

“Let me just open by saying I could care less than a…about what you think about me because clearly—clearly—I’m not your problem,” Harvey said Wednesday, as heard starting around the 30-minute mark in the video below. “And you know what? Anyone who knows me, who really knows me, can’t even make that statement.”

Later, Harvey reflected on what he believes “the mission” of all stand-up shows is: entertainment, first and foremost. He also did some theorizing as to what may have transpired in this particular instance to have resulted in the confusion over each performer’s headlining status.

“Her management, whoever he is, simply stated ‘I got this gig, you co-headline.’ I promise you that’s what was told. … And that was incorrect information because D.L. put that contract online,” Harvey said. “He was 100 percent headlining. Co-headlining affects the money. If you’re co-headlining, you’re gonna get the same cash.”

Regardless, Harvey added, those in the audience would not have been aware of any such disagreement. As shown below, Mo’Nique and Hughley have both since shared paperwork related to the May 28 show in Detroit to social media.

The ensuing back-and-forth has sustained for several days now, including in remarks Hughley posted on YouTube earlier this week.

Wednesday, Mo’Nique shared an hour-long video to Instagram. In addition to Hughley, Harvey is also mentioned in the video as Mo’Nique pushes back against a “false narrative” from Hughley about her stand-up career.

“I’ve never stopped being a stand-up comedian, baby,” she said near the end of the video. “I’ve been out there on that road doing my thing the whole time, so stop trying to put a false narrative out there—that’s Steve Harvey’s big word—stop trying to put a false narrative out there.”

Elsewhere in the same video, Mo’Nique also disputed Hughley’s claims of the audience not enjoying her time on stage on the night in question. Instead, according to Mo’Nique, the audience gave her standing ovations both upon entry and upon exit from the stage.

“Just your night was bad, D.L.,” Mo’Nique said, later adding that Hughley did not “meet the challenge” of that audience.

Listen to Steve’s reaction below.