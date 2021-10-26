‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Discusses His Delightful Cardi B Friendship And A Potential Cardi Cameo [Photo + Video]

‘You’, series star Penn Badgley is weighing in on the potential addition of Cardi B to the cast and his social media friendship with Cardi.

via: Uproxx

Following the recent premiere of You‘s third season, the hit Netflix series is back at the forefront of the pop culture conversation. Now, we find ourselves here, where Cardi B and star Penn Badgley (aka Joe) have forged a delightful online relationship, which the actor discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

To summarize the situation (which Junkee did well): In a recent interview, Badgley spoke about his admiration for Cardi’s relationship with social media. Cardi was delighted, tweeting, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!” From there, the two set their Twitter profile pictures as photos of each other, and Cardi even started pitching an episode of the show featuring herself. Netflix then changed its Twitter bio to read (as it does still), “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!”

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!????????OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU Ok finish it off @netflix ? pic.twitter.com/Y0TEKwlPbQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 21, 2021

Badgley and Kimmel ran through that history, with Kimmel suggesting that Cardi’s name might stand for “Cardi Badgley.” Kimmel wondered if all this means Cardi will find her way onto the show, and Badgley responded, “Well I… I don’t know. I definitely can’t say.” He then noted he heard there’s a Change.org petition to get her on the show, and indeed there is.

Kimmel pressed for more info about the Cardi cameo, going back to Badgley’s answer, saying, “You said, ‘I don’t know,’ ‘I can’t say.’ It can’t be both of those things, can it?” Badgley responded, “I can’t say because I don’t know. I actually don’t know. I’m not being coy.”

Check out the full interview below.