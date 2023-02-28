The Stacked 2023 Dreamville Festival Is Set To Headlined By J. Cole, Drake, Usher, And Burna Boy [Photos]

Dreamville Festival is officially returning this spring, and the lineup is surely one that nobody would want to miss.

via: Uproxx

Rap superstar J. Cole’s record label’s annual namesake music festival is back. After being canceled in 2020 amid coronavirus concerns, last year, the festival expanded much to the pleasure of avid supporters. The multi-day lineup continues this year, as Dreamville Festival 2023 will be held on both April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Usher (on Saturday, April 1), J. Cole, Drake, and Burna Boy (on Sunday, April 2). Of course, Dreamville acts will grace the stage. Both Ari Lennox and JID’s respective tours will wrap up at the end of next month, giving them both plenty of time to prepare for their Dreamville Fest sets.

Minutes before dropping the lineup, Cole teased, “Bout to drop the hardest festival lineup ever @Dreamvillefest sheeeeeeeesh [crying laughing emojis].”

Bout to drop the hardest festival lineup ever @Dreamvillefest sheeeeeeeesh ?? 10 minutes away ???????? — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 28, 2023

Whereas Bas is still in a full-on album preparation mood, releasing single, “Diamonds,” in late January. Fellow Dreamville Records signees Earthgang and Omen are slated to perform on the festival’s opening day.

Other notable acts on the lineup include Lil Durk, City Girls, Sean Paul, Sir, Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Baby Tate, and GloRilla.

View the full lineup below

Tickets for Dreamville Festival 2023 are on sale now. To purchase tickets, click here.