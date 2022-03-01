Spread The Wealth: Cardi B And Offset Left A $1,400 Tip On A $3,000 Bill At An NYC Dinner [Photo]

Cardi B and Offset dined at Brooklyn Chop House Monday night with their entire team and left the staff a very generous tip.

via: Uproxx

When it comes to tipping etiquette, more often than not, we hear stories about celebrities going out to dinner and tipping like crap. There’s the football player who left a meager 75 cents on a $128 bill because he didn’t get enough refills on his water, or another who thought leaving 20 cents was a good way to “make a statement.” There are also stories about when Kendall Jenner didn’t tip on a round of drinks and Tiger Woods pulling back a $5 tip to a blackjack dealer when he realized he had already tipped (on a $10,000 bet!) But you know who doesn’t suck at tipping? Cardi B and Offset.

The hip-hop power couple apparently had a kick-ass meal at NYC’s Brooklyn Chop House. They left a massive $1,400 tip on a sizable $3,000 tab, which is generous, awesome, and exemplary to say the least.

Despite its name, the restaurant is in Lower Manhattan, in between the Financial District and Chinatown. Cardi and Offset treated their team to a dinner out which according to gossip site Page Six, included dumplings and dessert. A Black-owned establishment, the couple took a photo with owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, who posted it on the restaurant’s Instagram account with the clever caption “Chopping it up with @iamcardib and @offsetyrn tonight at @brooklynchophouse thank you.” Wonder how many times he uses that same pun?

Big shouts to Cardi B and Offset. Supporting the hard-working industry is nothing short of cool and this is the way to do it.