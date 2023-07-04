Spotify’s Top 50 Most Streamed Rap Albums Of All-Time List Is Dominated By Drake, Eminem, And Kendrick Lamar [Photos]

Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in 2023 has led many platforms, artists, festivals, and commentators to find unique, exciting ways to celebrate.

via: Uproxx

Young Thug’s new album Business Is Business with Metro Boomin nearly dethroned Morgan Wallen’s reign of the No. 1 spot“on the music charts. While second place is still a considerable feat, no hip-hop albums have charted in the coveted spot so far this year. To demonstrate the genre’s impact in another way, Spotify shared its top 50 most streamed rap albums of all-time list.

Based on metrics, Drake, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar have effortlessly dominated the platform. Atop the list is the late XXXTentacion’s 2018 album ?. Drake (Scorpion at No. 2 and Views at No. 3), the late Juice Wrld (Goodbye & Good Riddance), and Travis Scott (Astroworld) round out the top five slots.

Drake made the most appearances on the list with his albums Scorpion, Views, More Life (No. 9), Take Care (No. 19), Certified Lover Boy (No. 22), Nothing Was The Same (No. 26), If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late (No. 35), and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (No. 48), all finding a home in the top 50.

Eminem was the second most placed rapper on the list thanks to his albums The Eminem Show (No. 11), Recovery (No. 24), The Marshall Mathers LP – Tour Edition (No. 28), The Marshall Mathers LP2 (No. 29), Music To Be Murdered By Side B Deluxe Edition (No. 30), Kamikaze (No. 36.) landing on the list.

Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West tied for the third most-placed rappers, with three albums each making the list. Lamar’s DAMN. (No. 8), Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City (No. 17) and Black Panther: The Album (No. 23) were listed. While Ye’s The Life Of Pablo (No. 18), Graduation (No. 20), and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (No. 34) were credited.

Our celebration of 50 years of hip-hop continues with the 50 most streamed hip-hop albums on Spotify! Any surprises? pic.twitter.com/OqN9Qo7mJU — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) July 3, 2023

After hearing news of the list, Nicki Minaj seemingly called out the streamer’s flawed metrics. Only one of Minaj’s albums landed on the list, The Pinkprint (at No. 39). However, based on past data shared by the platform, the “Barbie World” rapper is one of the top 10 most streamed rappers.

“Oh, Barbz, send me that top ten list of the most streamed rappers on Spotify. Can’t find it.”

Oh barbz send me that top ten list of the most streamed rappers on Spotify. Can’t find it — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 3, 2023