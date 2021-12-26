‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is The First Movie To Gross Over $1 Billion Since The Last ‘Star Wars’ Film Two Years Ago

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has done what few thought was possible during the pandemic era top $1 billion at the global box office.

via: Uproxx

In the before-time, blockbusters didn’t just make a lot of money. They made an unimaginable amount of money. It wasn’t un-heard-of for a number of movies each year to cross the billion dollar line worldwide. Some even made quite a lot more than $1 billion. (And just a reminder: Adjusted for inflation, nothing comes even close to the haul raked in by Gone with the Wind.) Then, almost two years ago, movie theaters shuttered, many blockbusters were delayed, and the cha-ching of the box office cash register was all but silenced. Until now.

Despite the far more transmissible Omicron variant, audiences have flocked to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the threequel in the Tom Holland iteration of the series. It’s a star-studded affair, bringing back tons of franchise favorites, and audiences seem to be lapping it up. Indeed, in a time when just about every movie underperforms in relation to the pre-pandemic era, it’s the one movie to gross pretty much what it would have grossed in the halcyon days. That’s to say it’s already crossed the billion dollar line after a mere two weekends.

As per CNN, on Sunday No Way Home achieved said milestone after a mere 12 days. It’s not the fastest movie to do so. Avengers: Endgame did it in just five days, while its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, crossed in 11. (Clearly all you need to do to make a ton of money is the movie industry is cast Tom Holland.) But it is the first movie to achieve that feat since 2019.

What was the last movie to gross over $1 billion? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which amassed $1.074 billion during its holiday run two years ago. Mind you, No Way Home has, in 12 days, already grossed $1.05 billion.

So congrats to all the Spideys for doing what recent MCU films, some of which introduced new characters, could not. It’s like it’s the before-time again, minus that whole pesky and highly transmissible virus running still roughshod over the world.

Tom Holland, who portrays the newest iteration of Peter Parker, has now appeared in six Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including three solo features. Disney and Sony renegotiated this deal in 2019 to split production costs and box office receipts.