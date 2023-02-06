Somebody's Lying: Footage of Cardi B Seemingly Yelling at Quavo and Offset at the Grammys Amid Rumored Altercation Surfaces [Video]

Is Offset lying about what transpired behind the scenes at the Grammys between him and Offset?

Earlier today, a report surfaced claiming that Quavo and Offset got into a physical altercation at the Grammys over Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff.

Shortly after, Offset took to Twitter to suggest the report was false and that he would never fight his ‘brother.’

Well, somebody’s lying because Entertainment Tonight captured audio of Cardi B. yelling backstage. From the audio, it can be inferred that she’s yelling at both Quavo and Offset, telling them that they’re ‘both wrong.’

Take a look/listen:

Footage Backstage at the #GRAMMYs With Cardi B Arguing "Both Of Y'all Wrong This Is Not Right" is This what Sparked The Disagreement with Offset and Quavo?