‘Snowfall’ Is Officially The ‘Most Watched Show’ On FX, And Star Damson Idris Pays Tribute To John Singleton [Photo]

FX’s Snowfall started off its fifth season strong, hitting series highs with its two-episode debut.

via: Uproxx

When the late, iconic director John Singleton created his FX series, Snowfall, he proudly proclaimed that he wanted it to be the “ghetto version” of Game of Thrones. Well, he’s on his way. As the series rides high on its fifth season, star Damson Idris has revealed that Snowfall is officially the “most watched show” across all FX networks. According to Idris, even “bootlegging” can’t stop the series (set against the real-life ’80s crack epidemic) from reeling in millions of viewers week after week.

Along with the news that Snowfall has become a powerhouse for FX, Idris made it a point to credit Singleton for bringing the show to life.

“Snowfall is officially FX networks most watched show and that is thanks to you guys, the fans,” Idris tweeted. “Nearly 5 million viewers a week. Not to mention yall that be bootlegging. I see you ?. Nonetheless, thank you to everyone for riding with us. It’s all for John Singleton. ??”

Snowfall is officially FX networks most watched show and that is thanks to you guys, the fans. Nearly 5 million viewers a week. Not to mention yall that be bootlegging. I see you ?. Nonetheless, thank you to everyone for riding with us. It’s all for John Singleton. ?? pic.twitter.com/R0FRtqu5mn — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) March 8, 2022

Here’s the official synopsis:

Los Angeles. 1983. A storm is coming and its name is cocaine. Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras; and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

Snowfall Season 5 is currently airing Tuesdays on FX.