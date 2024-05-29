Snoop Dogg’s Wife Shante Broadus Opens New Strip Club in Downtown LA | lovebscott.com

Shante Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s wife, is set to open a new strip club in Los Angeles. Named The Player’s Club, this downtown LA establishment will debut with an exclusive celebrity event.

TMZ reports, players will be coming from far and wide — we’re told Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, Big Boy and Cedric the Entertainer will be in the building as DJ Drama and DJ Sky High Baby spin the beats.

Snoop’s Mt. Westmore partner Ice Cube made the “Player’s Club” label famous with his 1998 directorial debut film, and we’re told Boss Lady is bringing the prestige to real life — she wants the venue to be a roof for like-minded entrepreneurs and beautiful people to convene and party.

Auditions for dancers were held over the Memorial Day holiday.