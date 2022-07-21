Snoop Dogg’s Accuser Refiles Her Sexual Assault Lawsuit Along With Newly-Added Defamation Claims



A woman accusing Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has revived her lawsuit against the rapper three months after the case was initially dismissed.

via: Uproxx

The woman who filed — then withdrew — a sexual assault lawsuit against Snoop Dogg over an alleged incident in 2013 has resubmitted the lawsuit, this time adding a defamation claim, saying the rapper threatened her. According to Rolling Stone, the woman, who is only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, now says that Snoop used social media to make veiled threats against her after private mediation between the two parties apparently went south.

The lawsuit specifically cites a post from Snoop’s Instagram captioned, “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up.” It also says that Snoop threatened to sue Jane Doe’s legal representatives for malicious prosecution, angling for “tens of millions of dollars in damages.” Along with those accusations, the newly-refiled lawsuit maintains that Snoop gave one of his associates the go-ahead to out Jane Doe in a statement in order to intimidate her into dropping the initial suit. That suit was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff without prejudice, allowing it to be refiled at a later date.

Meanwhile, Snoop’s lawyers have denied that the incident ever took place, calling the lawsuit a “shakedown scheme.” “Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened,” they wrote in court documents responding to the first lawsuit. “He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with Plaintiff or assaulting or battering her.”