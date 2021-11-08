Snoop Dogg Wants Ownership Of Death Row Records — And Hints That He Could Get It [Video]

Snoop Dogg thinks that Death Row Records would be a lot different if he were in charge. And as he’s heard, that day may come soon.

via: Uproxx

Appearing on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, OG West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg had plenty to say with regard to the state of the region’s hip-hop scene — and the place within that scene for the pioneering label that originally helped open the door for LA’s dominance in the wider rap culture.

Addressing the diminished importance of Death Row Records in recent years, Snoop was adamant that he could not only bring it back but also make it the hub for the biggest artists in West Coast hip-hop again. “I think all of Death Row should be in my hands,” he asserted. “I should be running that sh*t. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that. I think they should give me that and let me run that shit with the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. [Add] some new West Coast acts.”

He even posited that were he in this position previously, he’d have been able to sign many of LA’s premiere acts, including Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla Sign, and YG.

But the real kicker is that he believes he could secure ownership of the label soon. “A little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything that I told you,” he said. “If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

Death Row should belong to Snoop.