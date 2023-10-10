Snoop Dogg Explains Wanting To Be The 'Dumbest' Person In His Circle [Video]

Snoop Dogg has learned quite a few nuggets of wisdom along the course of his career.

via: Uproxx

Given how long Snoop Dogg has remained a pop culture fixture and how many coals he constantly seems to have on the fire, it’s fair to say he’s probably a pretty smart guy. Or, at the very least, he’s surrounded by a bunch of savvy folks. If you ask Snoop, he actually seems to think the latter is more true than the former. In fact, he actually takes pride in being “the dumbest one” on his team, but he has great reasoning for that.

On Instagram yesterday (October 9), Snoop shared a video of a conversation he had with EPMD legend Parrish Smith. In it, Smith discusses the idea of surrounding himself with talented and intelligent individuals in order to drive himself to be his best; “steel sharpens steel,” as he phrased it. He concluded, “If you’re the smartest one in your circle, you got a problem,” Smith said.

Snoop responded with, “What do I always say, y’all? I want to be the dumbest one on my team. I’ve always said that, I just said that the other night. Because if I’m the dumbest one on the team, I got some bad muthaf*ckas around me!”

Check out the clip below.