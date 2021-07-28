Silk Sonic Invited Fans To A Cryptic ‘Summertime Jam’ This Friday [Photos]

There’s some good news for fans of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s group, Silk Sonic: Another single is on the way.

via: Uproxx

While fans have been waiting for a follow-up to Silk Sonic’s debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” the superstar duo have been tight lipped on when the follow-up will actually drop. After performing the song at the BET Awards, they hinted that a new song was on the way, but it was a bait and switch, and no new music came.

Now, that might all be changing though, as a new tweet shared by both Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is inviting fans to something happening this Friday. “You’ve been invited to Silk Sonic’s Summertime Jam this Friday,” the poster reads. While that doesn’t shed a whole lot of light on what will go down at the event, it is promising that new music will be involved, in some capacity.

After all, what is there left to do when it comes to promoting “Leave The Door Open”? The song already went No. 1 a couple times, and they performed it live not just at the BET Awards but also at The Grammys. If Friday doesn’t include some more new music from this supergroup duo — or at least an update on when new songs will drop — the fan reaction is already evident from responses to the tweet announcement:

When it's another leave the door open performance instead ?? pic.twitter.com/vRX5Ce8S0D — AbelFaith666? (@vadapavmerchant) July 28, 2021

This time around, Silk Sonic’s tease seems to be more than just a hoax. It’s not clear whether the group’s summertime record is a single or an EP. It better be an EP.