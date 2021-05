Silento Asks To Be Released On $25K Bond In Murder Case

Back in February, rapper Silento, most notable for his single “Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae),” was been arrested for the murder of his 34-year-old cousin Fredrick Rooks.

via: AceShowbiz

The rapper, through his legal representative, has filed legal documents in DeKalb County, GA requesting the court set his bond at $25,000. Per TMZ’s report, he argues that he’s “not an extraordinary bail risk and will not jeopardize the safety of the community if released on bail.”

Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar “Ricky” Hawk, additionally assures that if the judge grants his request for temporary release, he won’t flee or go into hiding and promises to obey all court orders. He goes on arguing that denying him bond is unjust and not in accordance with the constitution.

Silento was arrested on February 1 in DeKalb County on murder charges in the death of his cousin. The 23-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, 34-year-old Frederick Rooks, who was found by police in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and leg on January 21. The incident report says the victim was bleeding severely and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigation, investigators later connected the shooting to Silento and arrested him. “Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34,” the DeKalb County Police Department tweeted upon his arrest. “On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD.”

Silento’s publicist later revealed that the artist has been struggling with mental health issues for years. “Please send my client Silento some positive vibrations,” the PR Manager, Chanel Hudson, said in a statement after his arrest. “Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer & positive energy!!”

She went on gushing about the Georgia native, “Ricky is a beautiful soul, and we hope that the same people who came up whippin’ & nay nay-ing with him, continue to support him and lifted in paryer!! God bless.”

Back in September, an arrest of Silento was made public for allegedly threatening the homeowners and their children with a hatchet in Los Angeles.