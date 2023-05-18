Shy Glizzy’s Ex-Girlfriend Has Reportedly Requested A Restraining Order After Alleged Death Threats

The troubling allegations against Shy Glizzy are mounting.

via: HipHopDX

As first reported by TMZ, Shy Glizzy (real name Marquis King), was arrested in West Hollywood, California earlier this week after a verbal altercation with his girlfriend.

During the argument, Glizzy allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened the woman. The D.C. rapper was booked on a felony charge of making threats and released after posting a $50,000 bond, and has now put out a statement denying the charges against him.

“The accusations made against me are completely false,” Glizzy wrote on his Instagram Story. “I would never in my life pull a weapon or harm a female in any way so stop with the BS allegations! What is wrong with ppl?”

While details surrounding the arrest remain scarce, the charges come after Shy Glizzy was accused of inappropriate behavior while on the set of a music video earlier this year by OnlyFans model Ski Bri, who said Glizzy acted “sketchy” during the shoot and at one point allegedly pressured her to perform oral sex.

“I was getting ready to leave and he comes in and he pulls me on to the bed and I look down and his dick is out,” Sky Bri recalled. “And he’s like, ‘Suck it.’ And I said no and he’s like, ‘Lick it,’ and I said no and he said, ‘Then you’re fine with not getting paid?’ And I said yeah and I just got up and went downstairs and got the director.”

Matters were then made worse when a Glizzy affiliate came forward and claimed the “Do You Understand?” rapper has been spiking girl’s drinks for over a decade.

Glizzy soon after stopped by Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast to try to clear his name.

“I ain’t got no relationship with her. What type of relationship am I supposed to have with her?” Glizzy said when asked about the allegations. “I’m an artist; is it my job to pay muthafuckas? I come on set just how everyone else come on the muthafuckin’ set. That ain’t my muthafuckin’ job.

“I don’t know what went on with none of that. That ain’t nothing that pertain to me. I came, I did my job, everything was smooth. After that, everything always was smooth.”

He continued: “It’s not true. I don’t even know where a n-gga like that…I’ve been in this shit too long. You ain’t never heard no shit like that about me. I’m a player.”