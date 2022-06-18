Shots Fired: Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Takes a Messy Pride Month Dig at Diddy in Response to His New Song 'Gotta Move On'

Diddy is using his past relationship with Cassie to promote his new single and her husband, Alex Fine, is not here for it.

On Friday, Diddy released “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. A ‘source’ close to Diddy went to TMZ and explained that the entire song is about Diddy having to ‘move on’ from Cassie now that she has a husband and two kids.

Not long after the explanation went live, Alex took to Instagram to make a seemingly innocent post supporting Pride Month and a pro-LGBT charity — but his choice of words leave many to believe he was being shady.

In his now-deleted post, he wrote:

“attached is a charity who helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources.”

We have no comment — but we see what he did there! Happy Pride!

