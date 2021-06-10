Shock G’s Cause of Death Revealed

Two months after the death of Digital Underground frontman Shock G, his cause of death has been revealed.

via: Revolt

Shock G died this April from a fatal combination of drugs and alcohol, TMZ reported on Thursday (June 10). According to a report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Digital Underground legend passed away from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol and methamphetamine.

As reported by REVOLT, Shock G was found unresponsive in his Tampa, Florida hotel room on April 22. The hotel manager was the last person to see the 57-year-old and said he was walking around outside the building the day before he died. The manager reportedly became concerned when Shock G missed his check-out time and went to his hotel room to investigate. It was there that they found the 90s hip hop star unresponsive in bed and immediately called the police.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner says Shock G was pronounced dead at the hotel at 2:20 PM EST.

Digital Underground and the rapper’s family held a funeral service in his honor last month. Tupac Shakur’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, was also in attendance, as Shock G and the hip hop group helped give Tupac his first performing platform.

When news of Shock G’s passing broke, many of his collaborators, friends and fans mourned his loss and hailed his artistic influence. One of his Digital Underground co-founders, Chopmaster J, reacted to his passing in an Instagram post.

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world… Through it all, the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” he wrote. “… Now he’s awaken [sic] from the fame, long live Shock G Aka Humpty Hump. Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”

The operators of Tupac’s official Twitter account also added, “I look back [on my times with Shock G] with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life…RIP Shock G.”

Sad to hear this.