Shifty Shellshock, Crazy Town Frontman and 'Butterfly' Singer, Dead at 49 | lovebscott.com

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of bad Crazy Town, has died at the age of 49.

via People:

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner shared on its website that the musician, whose real name is Seth Binzer, died at his Los Angeles home on Monday, June 24. The medical examiner has not yet listed a cause of death for the “Butterfly” singer.

A representative for Binzer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Binzer began his journey in the music industry with fellow vocalist, rapper and band member Bret “Epic” Mazur in 1992. The pair formed a group called the Brimstone Sluggers, which would eventually become the rock band Crazy Town, in Los Angeles in 1995, according to Variety and Deadline.

The pair, alongside group members Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr., Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein and Antonio Lorenzo “Trouble” Valli, eventually released their debut album The Gift of Game under the name Crazy Town in 1999.

The band’s song “Butterfly,” which was the third single from the album, eventually gained popularity, shooting the band to fame and becoming a 2000’s anthem which even featured in Something’s Gotta Give starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton.

The group released a second album called Darkhorse in 2002 and broke up after it failed to reach the same levels of acclaim, according to Deadline. The band eventually got back together under the Brimstone Sluggers name in 2015 and then became known as Crazy Town X after Mazur left in 2017, per the outlet.

Binzer also pursued a solo career after the band broke up the first time. He released the album Happy Love Sick in 2004 and collaborated with English music producer Paul Oakenfold on his song “Starry Eyed Surprise,” which was released in 2002 and reached No. 6 in the U.K. music charts.

However, the singer also dealt with substance abuse throughout his career, appearing on the VH1 shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. He also was hospitalized in 2012 after losing consciousness and falling into a coma, before recovering, according to Variety.

That same year, Binzer was arrested on charges of battery and drug possession, according to a TMZ article at the time. He was also arrested in 2022 on DUI charges, per Variety, and reportedly got into an altercationwith Crazy Town guitarist Bobby Reeves in 2023 after one of their shows.

Several fans shared tributes to the Crazy Town rocker’s final few Instagram posts following the news. On an April 27 post, one wrote, “RIP old friend… remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you… sending love to your family ???.”

Another commented, “Speechless… Rest in Peace, my Childhood Hero. Gonna miss you ?.”

RIP.