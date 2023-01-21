Shannon Sharpe Addresses Heated Altercation With Ja Morant and Grizzlies [Photos + Video]

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe was involved in a fiery courtside exchange with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks during the Grizzlies’ 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

via: Complex

Referees and security got involved after Grizzlies players and Ja Morant’s dad Tee got into it with Sharpe.

Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe have to be separated at halftime of Lakers vs. Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/eh01loYXKJ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 21, 2023

According to TMZ, Sharpe was eventually escorted into the tunnel.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe said of the incident, per ESPN. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F’ me. I said, ‘F’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems.”

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

Things seemed to cool down later in the night with Sharpe and Ja’s dad Tee seemingly making up.

It's all love between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant. pic.twitter.com/iSNeikINp1 — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2023

The Lakers ended up winning the game 122-121.