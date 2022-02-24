Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Reportedly Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence [Video]

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested shortly after he went on an expletive-filled Instagram Live rant about her.

via: Page Six

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Page Six that officers responded to a dispute call at Moakler’s California residence at 8:17 a.m. local time Thursday, and an individual was taken into custody. They did not name the person.

Law enforcement also said the person has not yet been booked or charged, and that a police report was not yet available.

TMZ claims Rondeau, 29, and Moakler, 41, had been fighting since Wednesday night over allegations that she cheated.

As Rondeau mentioned in his now-deleted, expletive-filled rant on Instagram, Moakler allegedly left their house and stayed the night with a neighbor, his wife and their kids.

According to TMZ, when Moakler returned in the morning, the fighting continued, allegedly turned physical, and that’s when the cops were called.

A rep for Moakler did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on Rondeau’s arrest.

Earlier on Thursday, the aspiring actor shockingly bashed the former Miss USA, calling her a “f–king whore,” the “C word,” and claiming that she was not over her exes, including Travis Barker.

“It’s over,” he said of their relationship. “I am never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again.”

He also wrote in an Instagram Story, “Your [sic] f–king disgusting” and tagged Moakler.

Earlier this week, the couple appeared to be getting along much better in paparazzi photos taken Monday.

The seemingly happy couple were spotted kissing and lovingly putting their hands on each other as they went for a stroll at Fairmont Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.

However, they have been having issues lately since Moakler appeared on “CBB,” and Rondeau reportedly grew jealous of her growing bond with fellow competitor Lamar Odom on the show.

They unfollowed each other on social media, but soon after claimed they were “working” on things.

The on-again, off-again couple also called it quits last summer, but Page Six broke the news in October 2021 that Moakler and Rondeau had once again gotten back together after that bitter breakup.

Omg Shanna's ex bf went live on HER IG this morning and I'm scared for her safety. pic.twitter.com/SkEPsVIDin — ? (ROXY) (@ButFirstRoxy) February 24, 2022