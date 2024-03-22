Shakira And Cardi B Can’t Resist The ‘Puntería’ Of A Lover On Their New Collab [Video] | lovebscott.com

Shakira and Cardi B’s “Puntería” is here!

via: Uproxx

At long last, Shakira is back. Today (March 22), the Colombian legend and icon dropped her long-awaited new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — which marks her first album in seven years. The album is stacked with collaborations, and opens with a scorching collab with the one and only, Cardi B.

On “Puntería,” Shakira recalls a former love, who still has far too much of a hold on her heart.

“Tú tienes buena puntería / Sabes por dónde darme pa’ que quede rendi’a / Me ataca donde más duele, tú a mí no me conviene / Pero en tu cama o la mía, todo eso a mí se me olvida,” sings Shakira on the song’s chorus, which translates to “You have good aim / You know where to give me so that I remain surrendered / It attacks me where it hurts the most, you don’t suit me / But in your bed or mine, I forget all that.”

Cardi B pops in, rapping in Spanish, “Tú tienes el fast pass / para todos mis puntos,” noting that her lover knows all of her right spots.

In the song’s accompanying video, Shakira and Cardi assembles a militia of fierce, confident women, taking charge in the game of love.

You can see the video for “Puntería” below.

Shout out to my boy Lucien Laviscount, for making his music video debut playing Shakira’s love interest.