Sexyy Red Is Disputing A Report (And Video) That Claims She Was Involved In A Massive Brawl At The Newark Airport | lovebscott.com

Sexyy Red is one of hip-hop’s biggest exponents right now, and it’s no secret that the gap between her core fanbase and her casual hype-chasers is growing with this rise. Apparently, this led to an unfortunate situation at the Newark airport over the weekend, as authorities reportedly arrested her due to an altercation with fans and security.

the alleged Surveillance footage shows Sexyy Red involved in a brawl at Newark Airport.

The rapper shared a video at 5:30 AM following the brawl and asked fans, “to the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone !!”

After being arrested following the incident- Red ensured fans that she was released from jail. TMZ reports she was arrested for disorderly conduct. Red’s crew- seen in the video- were arrested on assault charges. The alleged “victims” were sent to the hospital for “minor injuries.”

This isn’t Red’s first run-in with the law this year. The rapper was stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border back in March.

“Damn, we got stopped at the border. It took us hella hours at the border [and the concertgoers] still waited on me. It’s 3 o’clock. They just now leaving the club, period. They f**k with a real b**ch, and I f**k with them for f**king with me,” Red said via Instagram.

She continued: “We’ve been stuck at the border all day. I had too much bands on me; they couldn’t handle that s**t. Too much jewelry on me; they couldn’t handle that s**t… They weren’t f**king with your girl. They talking about I look like Griselda Blanco.”

The rapper is challenging those reports, taking to Instagram Stories to share a straightforward message: “Dat wasn’t DF me!” She also reposted the video on her X.com account, emphasizing the same message to ensure there was no confusion.

Dat wasn’t df me pic.twitter.com/2hzLqHWWqt — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) June 11, 2024