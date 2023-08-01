Seth MacFarlane Has Opened His Wallet, Big Time, To Help Support TV And Film Workers During The Ongoing Strikes

It’s been a few weeks since the SAG-AFTRA actors went on strike.

via: Uproxx

The WGA strike hit the entertainment industry from one end, and then the SAG-AFTRA picket lines walloped it from the other. As such, a variety of workers from writers to actors to crew members and everyone in between are financially hurting. Some have coped by pulling wild stunts, and others including Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston, are saying the name of certain executives who are suddenly interested in putting robots to work. Many others are wondering when they’ll receive their next paycheck. Meanwhile, some A-listers of the TV and film world are doing their part to help those who don’t receive eight-figure salaries for every project and therefore don’t have a nest egg to draw from during strikes.

That includes The Rock, who donated a record-breaking seven figure sum to The Entertainment Community Fund. As well, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has now dropped $1 million upon that same fund, and according to Variety‘s Marc Malkin, this couldn’t be more welcomed:

Due to the work stoppage during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the fund has seen a significant increase in requests for emergency financial assistance. Weekly distribution has increased to about $400,000-$500,000, compared to an average of $75,000 per week in the first half of 2023.

That will undoubtedly be a godsend to many industry workers who are struggling to afford groceries, rent, and much more. Malkin notes that many other powerhouses of TV, including Greg Berlanti, Vince Gilligan, David E. Kelley, and Shonda Rhimes have stepped up to add their own undisclosed amounts to the fund. As for The Rock, I’ve speculated that he didn’t reveal the actual dollar amount so that Vin Diesel couldn’t swoop in and donate that sum plus $1, but you know, that would give their notorious feud some new life for a good cause. No pressure, obv.