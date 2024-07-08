Serena Williams Says Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' Is the ‘Hit of the Summer' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Serena Williams is firmly on Team Kendrick and says “Not Like Us” is the “hit of the summer.”

via Complex:

The moment happened on Saturday when the 42-year-old tennis icon spoke at a panel at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Despite some initial hesitation from moderator Cari Champion to discuss “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Drake, whom the sports star was connected to at various points, Williams said the song is her jam.

“I love that song. It’s like the hit of the summer. When they play that jam, I’m jamming,” said Williams in the clip below. “That jam is jamming.”

The Compton native also confirmed that she does in fact Crip walk “all the time,” especially to “Not Like Us.”

“You definitely Crip walking in that song. It’s so cool what he did though. Bringing everyone to the stage? That was incredible … I couldn’t believe it,” Williams said of the now-iconic group photo of K.Dot, 37, which is now seen in billboards across Compton.

To jog your memory of the significance of that question, Williams and Drake were rumored to be romantically involved as far back as 2011 and were caught making out by TMZ four years later. He even showed up to her U.S. Open match against Roberta Vinci that September, which led fans to blame him for Williams losing that day.

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 41, tied the knot in 2017, but it appeared to be a sore subject for the Canadian rapper.

On his 2022 album Her Loss, Drake took shots at Ohanian on “Middle of the Ocean,” as he rapped, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” wrote Ohanian in response via his X account.

Watch Serena speak on it below.

Serena Williams co-signs “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/hBSe2wrK9t — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 7, 2024