Self-Proclaimed ‘Sex Symbol’ DJ Khaled Modeled For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty ‘Xperience’ [Photos + Video]

DJ Khaled is the latest celebrity to model new pieces from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand, and he’s doing it bare-chested.

via: Uproxx

DJ Khaled grabbed headlines last month for resting his “We The Best” Crimson Bliss Air Jordan 5s on a silk pillow while courtside at the Miami Heat game. Wednesday (December 7), he upped his game by modeling for Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty “Xperience” drop.

In a video posted to Instagram, Khaled changes from a Savage X Fenty silk pajama set into … a different Savage X Fenty satin pajama set, and the latter mustard set featured an open-front robe that showcased the hitmaker’s bare torso and made him feel “real good.” He strolled into his home office in the “robe-slash-cigar-jacket” and nodded toward his “God Did” chorus by quipping, “They didn’t believe in us, RiRi did!” Then, he entered then a room filled with new Savage X Fenty pieces available to purchase live on the brand’s official website, selecting which ones he’ll buy for “my queen” and plans to rock himself.

“I ain’t gonna name other companies ’cause I’m rolling with Fenty,” Khaled boasted toward the end of promotional clip, while holding up a pair of “I’M TAKEN” briefs. “Y’all didn’t see the vision. I’m born beautiful. I’m a sex symbol. They been wanting this for the longest time.”

See the posts below.