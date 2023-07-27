Selena Gomez Lets Haters Know Her Friendship With Francia Raisa Is Alive And Well With A Birthday Message

Selena Gomez is paying tribute to Francia Raisa.

via: Uproxx

Gomez was vulnerable as ever in last November’s Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. While promoting the film, Gomez graced the cover of Rolling Stone and told the publication, “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift].” Francia Raisa appeared to unfollow Gomez in the aftermath and comment on the aggregated quote, writing, “Interesting,” which led people to assume it had caused a rift in their long-standing friendship.

Gomez put that speculation to bed by commenting on a TikTok reaction, saying, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.” On Wednesday, July 26, she let everyone know that their friendship is alive and well again.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human being,” Gomez wrote in an Instagram carousel. “No matter where life takes us, I love you. [red heart emoji] @franciaraisa”

In 2017, Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez, who needed the transplant because of her battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.

This March, Gomez expressed her undying gratitude to Raisa for the selfless act an in episode of Dear… on Apple TV+. Midway through the episode, Gomez detailed the disorienting diagnosis and the subsequent vile weight-shaming she received from fans and the press before addressing the kidney transplant.

“I was terrified for my life completely,” she said. “I know that there’s crazy waiting lists. I know that it’s an insane process. I know that that would require so much from me that I wasn’t sure I was prepared to do.”

Gomez added, “My best friend — her name is Francia — she said, ‘No, I’m absolutely getting tested,’ so within three days, she went to do it, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky. … I will never, ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia.”