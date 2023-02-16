Selena Gomez Addressed Comments About Her Weight By Explaining How Medications Affect Her Body [Video]

Selena Gomez is opening up about how lupus medication affects her body.

Selena Gomez recently said of her social media usage these days, “The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile.” It seems, though, that sometimes, even TikTok isn’t completely free of hostility: In a recent live broadcast on TikTok, Gomez talked about the effects that medications she takes have on her body, apparently in response to comments about her weight.

Selena Gomez opens up about weight gain side effects from her Lupus medication on TikTok Live due to body-shaming comments. pic.twitter.com/1LbdrOJTam — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 16, 2023

She explained, “I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of [a medication], I tend to kind of lose weight. […] I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, but nobody knows the real story. So I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and… yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me.”

Gomez concluded, “So, yeah: not a model, never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I just, I definitely am… definitely not that. So, that’s it. This is getting a little too… much, but I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not… go away, ’cause honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for body or anything.”

