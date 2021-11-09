A Second ‘Squid Game’ Season On Netflix Has Been Confirmed By The Show’s Creator: ‘You Leave Us No Choice’ [Video]

Those still rewatching Netflix’s global megahit Squid Game can take some solace in recent comments from series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

With Squid Game being such an absolute juggernaut at Netflix that it’s literally turning other shows into mega-hits its wake, making a Season 2 seems like an obvious no-brainer. However, the show was a decade-long labor of love for creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, so the streaming platform would be a fool to try and move forward without his involvement. Fortunately for Squid Game fans, despite a grueling process on Season 1 that caused him to lose six teeth, Dong-hyuk has personally confirmed that Squid Game Season 2 is happening.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

“So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” the “Squid Game” creator said in an on-camera interview with the Associated Press. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say, there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how it’s going to happen. So I will promise you this… Gi-hun will come back, he’ll do something for the world.”

Of course, it probably didn’t hurt that, following Squid Game‘s massive international success, Netflix picked up the streaming rights to three of Dong-hyuk’s early films. That’s definitely one way to bolster a relationship with the creative force behind the biggest TV series on the planet.

After debuting on the Nielsen streaming rankings in September with 1.9 billion minutes of viewing, the South Korean hit again bagged the top spot for the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, this time with a whopping 3 billion minutes of viewing.