‘Scream VI’ Will Soon Become The Highest-Grossing Movie Of The Franchise

While it’s an exciting new month for the horror genre, most slasher fans are still recovering from the release of Scream VI in March. The epic Ghostface rampage through New York City was one for the ages. Thanks to amazing word of mouth and reviews, the sixth installment to the popular Scream franchise keeps making money.

via: Uproxx

The Scream movies have been consistent draw at the domestic box office. 1996’s Scream made $103 million, while 1997’s Scream 2 and 2000’s Scream 3 brought in $101 million and $89 million, respectively. 2011’s underrated Scream 4 weirdly dipped to $38 million, but the franchise rebounded with 2022’s confusingly-titled Scream and its $81 million box office total.

That’s four out of five films between $81 million and $103 million. Actually, make that five out of six: Scream VI will cross $100 million in ticket sales on Thursday. By the end of the weekend, it will become the highest-grossing film in the series, not adjusted for inflation.

Paramount and Spyglass brought the sixth chapter to the big screen in March, crushing franchise records with its $44.5 million debut. Scream VI has also collected $56.25 million at the international box office, bringing its global tally to $156 million. The first Scream still stands as the biggest worldwide earner of the bunch with $173 million, followed by the sequel with $172 million.

Scream VI only cost $35 million to make, so a $156 million and counting worldwide total is [puts on glasses] [checks notes] [snuffles papers] good. It helps that Paramount, the Scream VI studio behind recent hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Smile, doesn’t dump its titles on streaming after, like, three weeks. Movies making money in theaters? What a concept!