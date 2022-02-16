Say What Now? Woman Reportedly Stabbed at Foot Locker During Nike Dunk Release

A woman was stabbed on Melrose Avenue Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to TMZ, a woman was stabbed by a man while in line for a Nike Dunk release Wedneday at Foot Locker on Melrose Avenue. A witness explained to TMZ that there was an argument between the two in line, leading to a physical altercation of some sort, and eventually to the stabbing. It’s unclear which pair of Dunks they were in line to purchase.

TMZ was able to obtain a video of the incident and confirmed that the woman was brutally stabbed in the abdomen by a male wearing a black shirt. She was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. The lone bit of good news that comes from this story is that police say that the suspect is now in custody.

This incident comes just months after the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jayren Bradford, an employee at a Shoe Palace location also on Melrose Avenue. Bradford was killed while trying to break up a fight over a sneaker raffle outside of the store last August. A 16-year-old juvenile was later arrested in connection to Bradford’s death.

Crime in LA is out of hand.