Say What Now? Wendy’s Plans To Start Testing ‘Surge Pricing’ On Its Menu | lovebscott.com

Wendy’s, the fast food chain known for pioneering the drive-thru and other marketing strategies.

Over the years, Wendy’s has cultivated a ton of goodwill on social media thanks to its hilariously off-kilter Twitter account. People loved it, until now.

The fast food restaurant has been trending for the past 24 hours, and the vibes are overwhelmingly furious. According to reports, Wendy’s plans to test surge pricing similar to Uber and Lyft on his menu items. In theory, prices will go up during the dinner and lunch rush, and they’re not just talking about the app. The surge pricing will happen in real-time inside the restaurants and drive-thru lanes, too.

Via New York Post:

Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner announced the new system on a call with investors, noting the Ohio-based company will invest $20 million on high-tech menu boards that will be able to update prices in real-time without incurring additional overhead costs.

“As we continue to show the benefit of this technology in our company-operated restaurants, franchisee interest in digital menu boards should increase further supporting sales and profit growth across the system,” said Tanner, who rose to the chief role earlier this month.

According to the New York Post, Tanner did not say if there was a ceiling on prices or whether the surge model would go in the opposite direction and take items below their base price. Although, a statement from a Wendy’s spokesperson seems to suggest prices could dip.

“Dynamic pricing can allow Wendy’s to be competitive and flexible with pricing, motivate customers to visit and provide them with the food they love at a great value,” the spokesperson said. “We will test a number of features that we think will provide an enhanced customer and crew experience.”

If Wendy’s is looking for customer reactions, Twitter is making it very clear: People are angry. The surge pricing model is not going over well, and as many users noted, Wendy’s seems to be missing that its surrounded by competitors who will no doubt benefit from customers not wanting to get gouged for a Frosty.