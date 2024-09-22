Say What Now? Tia Mowry Says She's No Longer 'Close' with Sister Tamera [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

In a first look at her upcoming reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, the actress opens up about her relationship with her twin sister and says she wishes she “could pick up the phone and call” her, “but that’s just not where we are right now.”

Tia Mowry is opening up about her relationships with her family as she adjusts to her new life after her divorce.

In an 11-minute first look at her upcoming WE tv series Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which was posted to YouTube on Friday, the actress revealed she’s no longer “close” with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housely, while reflecting on her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

“I came into this world with a twin, and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey,” Tia, 46, said.

The Sister, Sister alum — who finalized her divorce from Hardrict in 2023 — continued, “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce.”

“It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close, and I could pick up the phone and call her,” she added. “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

After the preview clip for My Next Act was published online, fans voiced their sadness over the possibility that Tia and Tamera aren’t as close as they used to be, with some speculating there was a possible falling out between the sisters.

However, on Saturday, a source told TODAY.com that Tia and Tamera are “still close in their relationship.”

“The show was referring to closeness in terms of proximity, as Tamera lives in Napa and Tia lives in Los Angeles,” the source said.

A little over a month after Tia revealed she and Hardrict had split in 2022, Tamera expressed her support for her twin in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, sharing that her sister appeared to be “the happiest” she’s been “in a long time.”

“She is living her authentic, true self,” Tamera said of Tia at the time, adding, “I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, because you are showing other women — and hell, even men — that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what.”

She also called her twin “very, very strong and inspiring.”

Tia and Tamera have also appeared at red carpet events together in the years since, including posing for photos together at the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony back in March.

It’s also worth noting that on Friday, Tia shared a post on Instagram that featured a funny throwback clip of herself and Tamera from their old E! reality series Tia & Tamera.

“Who remembers that time on Tia & Tamera when I got my sis to try my breast milk after Cree was born?! ?? Yes, that actually happened!” Tia captioned the clip, below. “With my new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act coming out on October 4th, I had to bring back this iconic moment. Get ready for more laughs, realness, and all the new chapters ahead! ?”

Meanwhile, the sneak peek of Tia Mowry: My Next Act featured multiple emotional moments, in which Tia breaks down over her divorce.

“It’s not easy going through a divorce,” she told her friends during one scene, while adding in another clip, “I got tired of people thinking everything was perfect when it wasn’t.”

“I think I lost me,” she said while wiping away tears in another scene.

In the next clip, Tia again got choked up, saying, “I have this beautiful house, I have amazing kids, but the one thing I don’t have is love.”

“Divorce is about starting over, and you have to learn how to live again,” she added in a webcam-style confessional.

In October 2022, TMZ reported that Tia had filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

Not long after news broke of the divorce filing, Tia shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing that she and Cory have separated.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” she captioned a photo of herself and Hardrict, below. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she added. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Tia and Hardrict got engaged in 2006 after six years of dating. The two tied the knot in April 2008 and share two children together: Cree, 13, and Cairo, 6.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in April 2023.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act premieres Friday, October 4 on WE tv.

via: TooFab