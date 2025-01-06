Say What Now? Social Media Influencer Tragically Chokes and Dies During Dinner with Family

BY: Walker Published 56 mins ago

A Dominican-Republic social media influencer, who’d moved to the United States at 12 years old and amassed a following by sharing her struggles with weight loss through humor and self-love, has died after choking at a restaurant in New York on Saturday. She was just 27 years old.

Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente, was having a meal at a New York restaurant on Saturday before tragedy struck.

The mum-of-two’s younger sister Khatyan confirmed her death in an Instagram post shared to her 130,000 followers showing the pair smiling while on an airplane.

‘I love you sister and I will always love you,’ she captioned the heartbreaking tribute.

‘I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister.’

She added in a tearful video address, with tears streaming down her face: ‘To all the people who are sending me messages of condolences, I want to thank you a lot for being there and for your support. And thank you also for supporting my sister while she was still alive.’

Autopsy results have yet to be received by Acosta’s family, but it is believed she died from a suspected cardiorespiratory arrest after choking while eating.

A cousin of the Dominican-Republic born content creator was quoted overnight as saying: ‘I know everyone wants to know what happened, but we still are not too sure and we are awaiting the post-mortem results.

‘All I know is that she was having dinner as normal and she began to choke and have difficulties breathing. She had an attack of some kind, she was taken to hospital, but they couldn’t save her.’

The social media star’s 6.6million followers quickly flooded her recent post’s comment sections with heartfelt tributes.

Acosta was known for posting body positivity content and sharing motivational messages against body stereotypes.

She herself had publicly spoken out about suffering bullying as a child because of her weight.

The internet sensation released a song in 2017 titled ‘Me Amo y No Me Importa’ – which in English translates as ‘I love myself and I don’t care.’

The song started: ‘I’m different, and they call me Killadamente. Even if I fall down I suddenly get up again, I’m brave, I’m a bit arrogant. I take care of myself a lot, because I’m the one who stands up for myself.’

Following her sudden death, Acosta tragically leaves behind two young daughters, Reina and Legend.

In a video post just a day before her death, the influencer said as she posed in a tight-fitting black dress with make-up on: ‘I always thought God had his favourites because there are people who eat and don’t get fat.

‘But looking at me properly, are you telling me, someone who has no extensions and has not gone in for any cosmetic surgery when I’m looking like this!! I’m on that list of favourites and no-one’s going to convince me otherwise.’

An online family statement said: ‘On January 3 our dear Carolar better know as Killadamente passed away.

‘The Acosta Gonzalez family shares its pain with everyone who knew her.

‘At her young age she managed to help thousands of people through her work but on this occasion we unite and ask for your help in making sure she has the farewell she deserves.

‘If it’s within your possibilities we would appreciate a contribution however small to help go towards funeral costs and help her family and children overcome this enormous loss.’

via: Daily Mail