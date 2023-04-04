Say What Now? One Of Trump’s Wacky Lawyers Actually Thinks His Indictment Will Make Him An Iconic Figure Like Tupac And Biggie [Photos + Video]

Donald Trump’s indictment makes him like Tupac and Biggie Smalls, his attorney says.

via: Uproxx

Donald Trump’s recent indictment has everyone talking. While most are elated that he’s finally getting his just desserts, some delusional Trumpers think this will only make him more appealing during election season. Some are even likening him to two rap legends.

In a clip from right-wing podcast The Benny Show, Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba spoke to host Benny Johnson, saying that Trump’s indictment and impending arrest put him up there with some of hip-hop’s most revered acts.

“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump’s Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I’m east coast, so I love Biggie,” she said. “Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. This is just gonna boost him, we’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question, it’s a fact.”

? Trump's Attorney on The Benny Show: "Donald Trump is Tupac.

Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls." pic.twitter.com/6CnE2ekiEa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 3, 2023

Last Thursday (March 30), Trump was indicted for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair. He is expected to be arrested today (April 4).

All the while, several have shared images of themselves celebrating Trump’s arrest, including one group of people who flipped off Trump Tower in a photo shared to Twitter.

Happy Trump Arraignment Day for those who celebrate it Don’t share this picture of Trump Tower#TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/hr6otLsIzJ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 4, 2023

Several reporters have been waiting outside of the New York City criminal courthouse, waiting to watch Trump’s arrest in real-time.

The giant banner is back and says TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME. pic.twitter.com/ox7iYdSWSG — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

In the meantime, you can watch the clip from The Benny Show above (if you must).