Say What Now? Mom Threw Newborn Baby from Second Story Window Moments After Giving Birth | lovebscott.com

A certified nursing assistant in Maryland and her boyfriend have been arrested for throwing their newborn son out an apartment window and attempting to cover up his death, Pennsylvania State Police troopers announced on Tuesday, June 25.

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A young Fulton County couple is facing homicide charges following the death of their infant in March, according to police records.

The baby’s mother, 20-year-old Emily Dickinson, allegedly threw the newborn out a second-story window of the couple’s apartment the same day she gave birth. The baby’s father, 19-year-old Joshua Wooters, was allegedly present and is facing similar charges.

On March 11 at 8:45 a.m., the newborn baby boy was found dead just off a sidewalk on North 2nd Street in McConnellsburg, according to police.

The infant was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m.

A placenta was also found on the sidewalk near the child, along with a trash bag containing a blood-stained mattress cover.

During a canvas of the neighborhood that same day, a trooper spoke with Wooters at their apartment building, according to charging documents. He allegedly denied knowing anything about the child found who was found outside.

On April 1, Wooters once again told police he didn’t know anything about the baby, police said.

An investigation led troopers to focus on the couple’s apartment.

On April 3, troopers served a search warrant on the couple’s residence. They reportedly found blood in the bedroom and bathroom, specifically on the mattress and a bathroom windowsill. In charging documents, police also noted that the apartment’s windows overlooked the spot where the infant was found dead on the street.

During a police interview the same day, Wooters eventually admitted Dickinson woke him up that day to tell him she was in labor, according to police documents. He related that both he and Dickinson were afraid.

He claimed that after giving birth, Dickinson cut the umbilical cord with a kitchen knife while he was in the bathroom. He told police that she then walked into the bathroom and threw the infant out the second-story window of their apartment.

Wooters told police he kept asking her, “What the f— did you do?”

He and Dickinson then allegedly put the mattress cover and some other items into a trash bag before also dropping it out the window.

He told police that the baby was alive and crying when he was born, but Wooters believed the infant had died due to a loss of blood from the umbilical cord before Dickinson threw the child out the window.

On April 11, in an interview with troopers, Dickinson allegedly said she hadn’t realized she was pregnant until she was about 20-30 weeks along. She reportedly told Wooters about the pregnancy the same day she found out, which was in January or February.

Dickinson allegedly told police she did not go to an OB/GYN because of financial reasons. She looked up abortions and considered adoption, but never moved forward with either option, according to charging documents.

She related that she recently dropped out of college in Maryland and was reportedly a certified nurse assistant in Maryland and had wanted to transfer the title to Pennsylvania.

On March 11, she reportedly gave birth in her bed. She said that the child was “deformed” and that something was wrong with him, according to charging documents.

She allegedly told police that Wooters got her a knife, and she cut the umbilical cord while the baby was still alive. She recounted seeing blood, and shortly after, she said, the baby stopped moving and lost his pulse.

She reported not being in her right mind or remembering much from the time due to how tired and upset she was, but she did eventually admit to believing the child was dead and throwing him out the window, police documents allege.

After then also throwing the placenta, she reportedly went back to sleep.

On June 10, police received the results from a search warrant on Dickinson’s phone.

On March 11, the day the baby was born, she allegedly searched “home birth,” “home birth how long does the bleeding last,” and “home birth complications from premature birth.”

On June 12, troopers received a pathology report that revealed the baby died from exsanguination, or a severe loss of blood, from the umbilical stump.

As a result of the investigation, Dickinson has been charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy of criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child, and abuse of a corpse.

Wooters has been charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy of criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, and obstructing the law.

Both were denied bail and are being held at the Bedford County Prison, according to court documents.

via: FOX 17