Say What Now? Man Kills Black Fiancée and Continues Rexting Her Mom From Her Phone as if She’s Still Alive

A South Carolina, man has been charged in the death of his fiancée — who went missing last year.

According to multiple sources, 42-year-old Michael Lee Wilkerson was booked into Gwinnett County Jail last Tuesday (Aug. 24). His fiancée, 32-year-old Brittany Michelle Davis, was last seen in February 2020 at a Greenville restaurant. Melanie Holliman, Davis’ mother, said she continued to receive text messages from her daughter’s phone in February and March of last year. One of the final text messages she received from her daughter was about returning home from a trip to Puerto Rico. Holliman later learned that her daughter never went to Puerto Rico.

She then decided to report Davis missing. “The story was she had gotten a plane ticket booked to Puerto Rico,” Brian Paiz, Davis’ co-worker, said. “And I knew she loved Puerto Rico because me and her spoke about that, but she never got on the flight.”

During their investigation, police found evidence that her disappearance may have been a result of foul play and they believed she was dead. They also learned that she had been living with Wilkerson at the time of her disappearance.

In April 2021, human remains were found in a wooded area in Georgia. DNA analysis confirmed that the remains belonged to Davis. Authorities believe she died on Feb. 12, 2020, but her cause of death is still unknown. Detectives had probable cause to charge Wilkerson with the death of Davis based on evidence that was obtained during the investigation. He is currently at the Gwinnett County jail waiting to be extradited back to Greenville.

Paiz said the news about his former co-worker is sad, but brought closure to her family. “It’s sad and you’re kind of sick to your stomach,” he told 7 News. “But I will say this… I’m glad that her mom, who is such a sweet person, and her brothers got some closure.”

The family deserves justice.