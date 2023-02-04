Say What Now? Instagram Model Goes Viral After Revealing Her 38J Breast Implant Popped [Photos + Video]

A model, who goes by Mary Sebastian Pickles Magdalene on Instagram, has spent more than $100,000 dollars on extreme plastic surgery.

via: Complex

The 30-year-old model, who goes by Mary Magdalene online, revealed her lopsided chest on social media this week, saying it wasn’t the first time she’s dealt with a busted implant.

“Hey guys, so this is my boob now … Basically, my breast implant popped, again. And I am having surgery to take them out next week. I am going to go back natural—not just my boobs, but other parts of my body,” she said, before turning to the side. “Or should I just keep it like this?”

Mary sparked concern just several days later, when she shared a series of Instagram posts that read: “Embracing my uniboob” and “uniboob queen.” Many followers were convinced that the social media star was considering keeping her body as is, and living with a single 11-pound breast implant.

Mary immediately addressed the speculation, insisting she was having both implants removed and returning to the “natural” look.

“You guys, I *am” removing them and going back natural. That’s why I am in Europe right now in a hotel room …” she wrote in an Instagram story. “My surgeries are in a few days … I am not actually just going to leave it like that, but that wud deff be a moment.”

She has not revealed how her implant ruptured, but told fans it wasn’t painful.

Mary made headlines in summer 2022 when she was reportedly kicked off a flight from Canada to Dallas. According to TMZ, she claimed the airline gave her the boot because she was ignoring a flight attendant’s instructions; however, she wasn’t buying the explanation, and said she was kicked off because of her physical appearance.